Ceiling collapses on customers in downtown Memphis restaurant

A ceiling collapse forced a popular Downtown Memphis restaurant to keep its doors closed on Monday.

The drop ceiling of Maciel's on South Main Street came crashing down on customers over the weekend.

"Every day during the week there is usually a line out the door," customer Sandy White said. "It is a very popular place for lunch, with really good food. Very sorry to see what has happened."

Customers said a woman and a child had minor injuries after the ceiling collapsed.

It is unclear at this time what caused the roof to fall or when the restaurant will reopen.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.