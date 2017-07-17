DeSoto County becomes 3rd MS county to offer recycling program - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

DeSoto County becomes 3rd MS county to offer recycling program

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

DeSoto County is now one of just three counties in Mississippi that offers a recycling program.

Waste Pro, the county's trash company, will now allow both trash and recycling for a weekly pick-up fee of $8.66.

The new program begins October 1.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly