Shelby County approves property tax cut

Shelby County commissioners came to a compromise Monday afternoon after weeks of debate over property tax rates in the county.

Commissioners settled on a property tax rate of $4.11, a compromise between $4.10 and $4.13, both of which had been hotly debated.

The new rate of $4.11 will save Shelby County taxpayers roughly $5 per $100,000 value of their property.

Commissioners in favor of the cut said higher property tax values in a recent reappraisal had some taxpayers in the county hurting for a tax break.

"This was a way for everybody, those who really wanted to invest in programs and those of us who wanted to leave money with taxpayers, it's a way for both of us to get there," Chair pro temp Heidi Shafer said.

Commissioners said if anything is going to be accomplished then it takes teamwork and compromise.

"You have to work together if you want to get business done. It can't be us and them. We have to work together," Chairman Melvin Burgess said.

Commissioners also approved a 3 percent across the board raise for county employees retroactive to July.

The property tax rate will have to be voted on one more time. That vote takes place Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.