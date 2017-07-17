Group helps 93 percent of students get education after high school

Memphis Police Department responded to nearly 1,000 calls at 19 apartment complexes over a 90 day period.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to nearly 1,000 calls at 19 apartment complexes over a 90 day period.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners came to a compromise Monday afternoon after weeks of debate over property tax rates in the county.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners came to a compromise Monday afternoon after weeks of debate over property tax rates in the county.More >>
A non-profit organization backs up its promise to help Memphis students graduate.More >>
A non-profit organization backs up its promise to help Memphis students graduate.More >>
DeSoto County is now one of just three counties in Mississippi that offers a recycling program.More >>
DeSoto County is now one of just three counties in Mississippi that offers a recycling program.More >>
Two Shelby County Schools teachers were robbed at gunpoint in their driveway and forced into the trunk of their car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two Shelby County Schools teachers were robbed at gunpoint in their driveway and forced into the trunk of their car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
The vehicle flew off a hill and landed on top of a house. The driver is in critical condition.More >>
The vehicle flew off a hill and landed on top of a house. The driver is in critical condition.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley spoke to us Friday for the first time since his resignation.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley spoke to us Friday for the first time since his resignation.More >>