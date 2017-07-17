Group helps 93 percent of students get education after high school

Destiny Hampton will be attending LeMoyne-Owen College thanks to the help of Agape. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A non-profit organization backs up its promise to help Memphis students graduate.

Agape Child and Family Services works every day to make an impact on students in the Mid-South.

Destiny Hampton is one of the thousands of students who have been helped by Agape.

"When my mother and father didn't have it. I knew I could depend on Agape," Hampton said. "They helped me with schools supplies and getting school uniforms and things like that."

Agape works hand-in-hand with MLK College Preparatory School to help students achieve their potential.

Agape serves nearly 500 youth in nine Mid-South schools. Of the children Agape works with, 93 percent go on to post-secondary education.

"It's just very gratifying to see a young lady like Destiny say, 'I want to go to LeMoyne-Owen College,'" Agape CEO David Jordan said.

Destiny plans to major in education when she heads off to college in the fall. She wants to use what she learned to help others.

"Don't be embarrassed to come to someone and tell them your situation, because you never know someone may be going through the same thing your going through," Destiny said.

