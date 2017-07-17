Tigers, Mike Norvell ready for AAC Media Days

University of Memphis and the 11 other football playing schools in the American Athletic Conference are in Newport, Rhode Island, for AAC Media Days.

The annual event kicked off Monday with a clam back on the beach, but Tuesday the event takes a turn for the more serious as coaches and players talk about how they plan to win the conference this year.

Experts predict the Tigers to be one of the best teams in the conference this year.

The Tigers have won 27 games in the last 3 years, and the team is coming off its third straight bowl game appearance.

Head Coach Mike Norvell said he is ready to show off his team.

"Great opportunity to share a status update of where our team is [and] what we're looking to do," Norvell said. "We're going to take four players. Riley, Anthony, Genard, and John Cook to represent our team. I wish we could take more because as a whole we've had a lot of leaders within this team that have done an exceptional job. We're excited to go talk a little bit about where we're going and an update on where we are."

Winning the AAC won't be easy, the American is one of only three conferences to have three teams boast double digit victories last season.

The Tigers open the season August 31st at the Liberty Bowl against Louisiana-Monroe.

