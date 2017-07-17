Yes it has been hot, but not THAT hot...so far

It’s been hot this summer, but nothing like past years. In fact, compared to last June and July, it has been much more bearable.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners came to a compromise Monday afternoon after weeks of debate over property tax rates in the county.More >>
A 19-year-old killed after a traffic stop in Memphis by a police officer will be remembered on Monday.More >>
Darrius Stewart's family continues to hold out hope for justice in the 19-year-old's death.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to nearly 1,000 calls at 19 apartment complexes over a 90 day period.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
No, he's not a boy named Sue. And it's a good thing he is known as "Tuffy."More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
