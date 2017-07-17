Yes it has been hot, but not THAT hot...so far

It’s been hot this summer, but nothing like past years. In fact, compared to last June and July, it has been much more bearable.

We saw mid to upper 90s for highs in much of June in 2016. High temperatures have been around or just below average since June 1st this year. Check out a few interesting stats I dug up.

WE DID NOT HIT 100° IN 2015

LAST TIME WE HIT 100° IN MEMPHIS: July 22nd, 2016

EARLIEST DATE WE HAVE HIT 100°: June 6th

HIGHEST TEMP SO FAR THIS SUMMER: 94°

The hottest weather this season will happen later this week, but it won’t be extreme in terms of the numbers.

Highs will range from 95-97° Wednesday through Friday. The heat index will be fairly high by Wednesday, hovering around 105°. That is the lower threshold for dangerous heat, so we need to make sure to check on the elderly and keep the pets cool.

I’ve got good news though for those that don’t like extreme heat. Highs over the next seven days will likely stay below 100°. That means we will make it a full year without seeing the century mark.

That doesn’t happen very often around the Mid-South most years. Like 2015, we may get stay just below triple digits again this summer. But in the end, it’s still hot, so do your best to stay cool!

