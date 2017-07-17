Man breaks into Lamborghini through convertible top, steals jewelry

A man broke into a Lamborghini through the convertible top and stole items inside, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said on Sunday, a man broke into the 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo and stole jewelry.

The man was captured on video surveillance from the garage.

The suspect had braided hair and was wearing a denim jacket, black shirt, beach blue jeans and black socks.

If you have any information on the individual responsible for this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

