3 men break glass case, steal headphones and electronics from Walmart

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WMC) -

Three men stole electronics from Walmart in Blytheville on Sunday. 

Video surveillance shows the men breaking a glass case and taking headphones, iPods, and mp3 players.

One of the men broke the case using a hammer and filled a tub with video games and game consoles. 

A Walmart employee heard the glass break and tried to stop the men. All three men ran out of the rear fire exit of the store and got away in a dark colored Hyundai Elantra. 

