Masked men try, but fail, to rob Family Dollar

Two men tried to rob the Family Dollar store on 2001 W. Main Street Friday.

Blytheville police said the men entered the store and an employee greeted them. The men ignored the greeting and went to the unattended cash register.

As the employee was working on a computer she noticed the men didn't respond to the greeting. When she looked up she saw they had masks on their faces.

The men started to rob the store, but then hesitated and ran out.

Witnesses said the men ran and jumped the fence on the west side of the store.

One of the men was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two individuals is asked to call Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

