Gibson Guitars among Made in America week at White House

A Tennessee staple is part of Made in America week in the nation's capital.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation at the White House ushering in the new tradition. Business leaders from all 50 states were welcomed to the White House to showcase products that are made in America.

Among those products....Gibson Guitars.

The president pledged to wipe out unfair trade practices with other nations, despite some Trump family products that are being manufactured overseas.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.