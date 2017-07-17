Man steals 40 cartons of Newports from Walgreens

A man stole 40 cartons of Newports from behind the counter of a Walgreens, according to Memphis Police Department.

When police arrived, the front door was shattered.

Video surveillance shows images of the man who was wearing dark pants, white shirt, with glasses and a dark hat.

If you have any information on the individual responsible for this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

