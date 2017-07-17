Man steals 40 cartons of Newports from Walgreens

University of Memphis and the 11 other football playing schools in the American Athletic Conference are in Newport, Rhode Island, for AAC Media Days.More >>
University of Memphis and the 11 other football playing schools in the American Athletic Conference are in Newport, Rhode Island, for AAC Media Days.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners came to a compromise Monday afternoon after weeks of debate over property tax rates in the county.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners came to a compromise Monday afternoon after weeks of debate over property tax rates in the county.More >>
A Covington bank employee was indicted on charges of theft from a bank.More >>
A Covington bank employee was indicted on charges of theft from a bank.More >>
A Tennessee staple is part of Made in America week in the nation's capital. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation at the White House ushering in the new tradition.More >>
A Tennessee staple is part of Made in America week in the nation's capital. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation at the White House ushering in the new tradition.More >>
Andy Wise investigates how the Natural State will regulate medical marijuana growers, dispensaries and users -- including a Trumann, Arkansas, man who may be the first person in Crittenden County to qualify for it.More >>
Andy Wise investigates how the Natural State will regulate medical marijuana growers, dispensaries and users -- including a Trumann, Arkansas, man who may be the first person in Crittenden County to qualify for it.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Before his Cleveland show July 15, Luke Bryan surprised Clevelanders by hopping out of a car and dancing to a street performer's jams of his own songs on Prospect Avenue.More >>
Before his Cleveland show July 15, Luke Bryan surprised Clevelanders by hopping out of a car and dancing to a street performer's jams of his own songs on Prospect Avenue.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>