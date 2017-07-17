Youth football team keeps kids off the streets, out of trouble

A youth football team is keeping kids busy and productive on and off the field during their summer break.

The Memphis Ducks is a youth football team with players ranging from 4-12 years old.

But, they've had some big help getting started and remaining steady.

Memphis rapper and former gang member Lance Taylor, also known as "OG Boo Dirty", started the team five years ago using $500,000 of his own money to maintain the organization over the years.

"I went and got all the project kids that didn't have anything and I just wanted to give back and I created a big old thing around here," Taylor said.

Taylor said he has changed his life and now he wants to be a positive role model for Memphis kids.

"Best thing they getting is just family," Taylor said. "When you come from that type of environment you don't have family."

Players said they get a lot of tools from the program that helps them succeed.

"Like discipline, they discipline us to be great kids," 12-year-old Anfernee Wilson said. "And they just my brothers out here, they my brothers."

More than discipline, it's a way off the streets according to some players.

"They help me stay off the streets," 12-year-old player Noah Jefferson said.

Those involved with the program said their goal is to help the kids become positive individuals and stay out of trouble.

But, not only that, they're good. The 12-year-old team is the top ranked team in Tennessee and ranked 6th in the nation. So, while these kids are winning on the field, they're also winning at life by staying out of trouble while working hard toward a goal.

"Give them something that they didn't have growing up. At the end of the day, I'm just here to give back," Taylor said.

