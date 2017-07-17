Covington bank employee indicted on theft charges - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Covington bank employee indicted on theft charges

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
COVINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A Covington bank employee was indicted on charges of theft from a bank.

Lauren McDivitt is accused of embezzling nearly $1 million from the bank she worked at for years.

District Attorney Mike Dunavant confirmed she was indicted on two counts of theft over $50,000.

She was released on bond and is scheduled to go to trial in January.

