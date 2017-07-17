Covington bank employee indicted on theft charges

Andy Wise investigates how the Natural State will regulate medical marijuana growers, dispensaries and users -- including a Trumann, Arkansas, man who may be the first person in East Arkansas to qualify for it.More >>
University of Memphis and the 11 other football playing schools in the American Athletic Conference are in Newport, Rhode Island, for AAC Media Days.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners came to a compromise Monday afternoon after weeks of debate over property tax rates in the county.More >>
A Covington bank employee was indicted on charges of theft from a bank.More >>
A Tennessee staple is part of Made in America week in the nation's capital. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation at the White House ushering in the new tradition.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
Authorities in Cullman County say two people are dead after an altercation at a residence on County Road 1301. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office confirms an intruder shot a homeowner before the intruder was subsequently killed by another occupant in the home.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
