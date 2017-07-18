Annual Rebel Road Trip makes stop in Memphis

The annual Rebel Road Trip rolled through Memphis on Monday with the chance to give embattled Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze a respite from NCAA allegations swirling around the school.

Rebel faithful did their best to make Freeze and Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork feel their gratitude for four of the last five seasons which ended in bowl games and back-to-back upsets over Alabama.

But the NCAA cloud remains overhead.

Basically, Freeze says he's tired of talking about it.

"You get numb to it after a while, really, Freeze said. "You know there's only certain things we can say, and I think the best thing is people just go read our response, but you're probably right in saying my day's a little sweeter when I don't have events like this, and I can just focus on the ball and the kids."

"We've had a chance to watch him run the program the last five plus years I've been here at Ole Miss," Bjork said. "The way he runs the program is how we expect him to do so as a head coach in the Southeastern Conference, and we think he's done a great job of promoting that atmosphere and having the culture that's right for our university."

Ole Miss will find out its NCAA fate sometime this fall.

The Rebels kick off their season Sept. 2 against South Alabama in Oxford.

