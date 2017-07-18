2 more Memphis Tigers on preseason watch lists for national awards

The American Athletic Conference is hosting its annual media days in New England, and the Memphis Tigers have two more players earning national preseason recognition.

Former Melrose High School star Tony Pollard is on the watch list for the Paul Horning Award, given to college football's most versatile player.

Pollard earned freshman All-American honors last season and is the reigning AAC special teams player of the year.

He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and spent time at both running back and wide receiver.

Gerard Avery gets his second watch list nomination, adding the Butkuks Award list for the country's top linebacker to last week's announcement that he's on the Nagasaki watch list for the nation's best defender.

Memphis now has six players on watch lists for seven different preseason awards.

