Grizzlies sign Serbian forward to three-year deal

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Serbian forward Rade Zagorac to a three-year contract worth $3.9 million.

The third year is a team option.

Zagorac averaged almost 5 points per game on the Grizzlies Summer League team.

Memphis drafted him in the second round last year and let him finish out his contract in Europe.

