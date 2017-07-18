Grizzlies sign Serbian forward to three-year deal

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Serbian forward Rade Zagorac to a three-year contract worth $3.9 million.
The third year is a team option.
Zagorac averaged almost 5 points per game on the Grizzlies Summer League team.
Memphis drafted him in the second round last year and let him finish out his contract in Europe.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.