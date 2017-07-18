Code Orange Alert today, NASA reps in Memphis today, More Memphis police officers set to hit the streets, Teens may be missing important vaccines

Good Tuesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following for you this morning:
There is a code orange alert set for today in Memphis and other parts of the Mid-South. We will explain what that means, the concerns about the air quality today and who is the most likely to be affected.
NASA representatives are in Memphis for a contracting outreach forum. The purpose is to help businesses learn how they can become NASA suppliers, subcontractors or service providers. We'll explain where this will be later today.
Teens may be missing important vaccines because parents don't know when or if they need them. We'll explain the findings of a new study this morning.
Memphis mayor Jim Strickland announced 50 prospects passed their latest physical for the Memphis police academy. Their class will run from August to January. The current class graduates in four weeks. We'll tell you what that means for law enforcement on the streets in Memphis.
A Tennessee staple is part of Made in America week in the nation's capital. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation at the White House ushering in the new tradition he created to buy American and hire American. We'll tell you about the local company representing the state of Tennessee at the White House this week.
Weather:
Hottest week of the summer thus far, hot and dry all week. Heat index could be triple digits through parts of the week. Details on the day and the week ahead with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
These are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Top 19 high crime apartments
Customer leaves rude note instead of tip at Memphis restaurant
Ceiling collapses on customers in downtown Memphis restaurant
Music producer taunts thief who stole $15K in cash: 'Next time try a little ...
Woman discovers skimmer attached to ATM card reader
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Andy Wise investigates how the Natural State will regulate medical marijuana growers, dispensaries and users -- including a Trumann, Arkansas, man who may be the first person in East Arkansas to qualify for it.More >>
University of Memphis and the 11 other football playing schools in the American Athletic Conference are in Newport, Rhode Island, for AAC Media Days.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners came to a compromise Monday afternoon after weeks of debate over property tax rates in the county.More >>
A Covington bank employee was indicted on charges of theft from a bank.More >>
A Tennessee staple is part of Made in America week in the nation's capital. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation at the White House ushering in the new tradition.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
