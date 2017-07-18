City Watch issued for two missing brothers

A Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory will go into effect Tuesday in the Mid-South.More >>
A head-on collision on Highway 51 southbound at Lucy Road caused major delays Tuesday morning.More >>
Andy Wise investigates how the Natural State will regulate medical marijuana growers, dispensaries and users -- including a Trumann, Arkansas, man who may be the first person in East Arkansas to qualify for it.More >>
A Covington bank employee was indicted on charges of theft from a bank.More >>
A Tennessee staple is part of Made in America week in the nation's capital. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation at the White House ushering in the new tradition.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about someone he appointed to a powerful state board.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A video that was shared on multiple social media platforms after the incident appears to show a NC trooper traveling on the wrong side of Hwy 321, which is divided by a grass median, passing oncoming traffic.More >>
