City Watch issued for two missing brothers

A City Watch has been issued for two missing brothers.

The brothers, Christopher and Davante Burch, were last seen at their home on Jensen Road in the Walker Homes neighborhood.

Memphis Police Department said Christopher, 12, and Davante, 13, were disciplined by their mother around 5 p.m. Monday.

The mother took a nap and woke up around 9 p.m., and the boys were gone, according to Memphis Police Department.

Christopher was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red pants. Davante was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts. Both boys are described as having low hair cuts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher and Davante should call MPD at 901-545-2677.

