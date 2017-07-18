Head-on collision on Highway 51 causing traffic delays - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Head-on collision on Highway 51 causing traffic delays

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A head-on collision on Highway 51 southbound at Lucy Road is causing major delays Tuesday morning.

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Office, a driver was going northbound in the southbound lanes on Highway 51.

Charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

