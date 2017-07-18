Report: Best states for veterans to live

With the military pension system undergoing significant change this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on 2017’s best & worst states for military retirees.

To help our troops plan their years after service, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. Among the categories included were job opportunities for veterans, housing affordability, and quality of VA hospitals.

Arkansas ranked 21st overall; Tennessee was 26th and Mississippi ranked 41st. However, Mississippi did rank as the state with the lowest percentage of homeless veterans.

Best States for Military Retirees:

Florida Montana New Hampshire Wyoming South Carolina Alaska Maine Texas Arizona Virginia

The states with the most veterans per capita were Alaska, Montana, Maine, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The states with the highest percentage of veteran-owned businesses were South Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Oklahoma.

The states with the most job opportunities for veterans were Indiana, New Hampshire, Vermont, Hawaii, and Utah.

Click here to read the full report.

