Caretaker arrested for assaulting mentally disabled person

A Memphis caretaker was arrested and charged after she hit a mentally disabled woman in the head with an orange medicine box and blocking pad, according to Memphis Police Department.

Michelle Dukes, 26, of Capitol City Residential Health Care is charged with simple assault and two counts of abuse.

Police said the incident happened at 4322 Elmridge St. on June 23.

An anonymous person sent pictures of the assault to a supervisor, according to MPD.

Dukes is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.