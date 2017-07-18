Caretaker arrested for assaulting mentally disabled person

For the rest of the week and this weekend, high temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s.More >>
For the rest of the week and this weekend, high temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s.More >>
It’s been hot this summer, but nothing like past years. In fact, compared to last June and July, it has been much more bearable.More >>
It’s been hot this summer, but nothing like past years. In fact, compared to last June and July, it has been much more bearable.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for two missing brothers from Memphis.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for two missing brothers from Memphis.More >>
A man was shot during a break-in at his home on Ford Road near the intersection of Nonconnah Road, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot during a break-in at his home on Ford Road near the intersection of Nonconnah Road, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Memphis caretaker was arrested and charged after she hit a mentally disabled woman in the head with an orange medicine box and blocking pad, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Memphis caretaker was arrested and charged after she hit a mentally disabled woman in the head with an orange medicine box and blocking pad, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.More >>
Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>