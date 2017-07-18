Burglars shoot man who was sleeping on his own couch

A man was shot during a break-in at his home on Ford Road near the intersection of Nonconnah Road, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the victim was asleep on his couch when he heard glass break and saw two unknown suspects enter his home.

The suspects fired four shots, and one struck the victim in his left arm, according to MPD.

The victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

