Memphis football picked to win the AAC West

The University of Memphis football team was picked to win the American Athletic Conference West division by the league's media.

This is the second time in three years the Tigers have been picked to win the West division.

South Florida was picked to win the AAC championship, receiving 26 of a possible 30 votes. Memphis received one vote to win the conference.

The Tigers are coming off an 8-5 season, in Mike Norvell's first year at the helm in Memphis.

The Tigers' season will kickoff Aug. 31 against Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

