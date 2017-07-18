SCLC announces details of upcoming Memphis conference

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) held a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to announce their upcoming convention agenda and applaud the $50,000 grant awarded to each of the surviving Memphis sanitation workers who protested with Martin Luther King Jr.

The news conference was held at the National Civil Right Museum and began with SCLC praising the decision by Memphis to compensate the sanitation workers.

“Dr. King stood for all people," SCLC CEO Charles Steele Jr said. "His legacy stands for universal love for people of all races, color and economic status. This Tuesday and during our dynamic, substantive convention, we will salute the struggles of sanitation workers here and across the nation. We will also commend our local SCLC leader (Pastor Dwight) Montgomery and (SCLC Memphis president Dr. L. LaSimba) Gray for their tireless quest to win a $50,000 grant for Memphis’ senior sanitation workers. It is a nod of gratitude to the sacrifices of struggling working- class men and women around the world."

Steele then spoke about the group's plan for its convention.

Steele said SCLC will announce details about a new hip hop label during the convention. Steele said several major hip hop artists agreed to join the label.

The label will produce clean, family friendly, motivational music. Steele said he loves hip hop, but he doesn't like the lyrics in a lot of hip hop songs. That's why SCLC hopes its new label will help push the art form forward.

One rapper who will be in Memphis to help announce the label will be David Banner. Banner is a Mississippi native, popular rapper, and activist.

The 59th annual SCLC National Convention will be July 20-23 at the Peabody Hotel.

