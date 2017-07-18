SCLC announces details of upcoming Memphis conference

Andy Wise investigates how the Natural State will regulate medical marijuana growers, dispensaries and users -- including a Trumann, Arkansas, man who may be the first person in East Arkansas to qualify for it.More >>
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to announce their convention agenda and applaud the $50,000 grant awarded to the former protesting Memphis sanitation workers when Martin Luther King was assassinated.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has closed the southern-most east-bound lane of Union Avenue west of Midtown I-240 to east of Bellevue Baptist Church.More >>
For the rest of the week and this weekend, high temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s.More >>
It’s been hot this summer, but nothing like past years. In fact, compared to last June and July, it has been much more bearable.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
