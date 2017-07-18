MLGW to close lane on Union Avenue until late September

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has closed the southern-most east-bound lane of Union Avenue west of Midtown I-240 to east of Bellevue Baptist Church.

The lane is expected to be closed though Sept. 29, and work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MLGW will perform underground electrical installation for Methodist University Hospital, making the closure necessary.

The closure, which will also affect an additional east-bound lane closing on Union Avenue and the north-bound lanes of Bellevue, will not prevent emergency access to the hospital or the emergency room.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.