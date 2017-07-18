TN's first free-standing school of manicuring to open in Memphis

Tennessee's first free-standing school of manicuring is set to open in Memphis in August.

Student enrollment will take place Saturday, July 22, at 1331 Union Ave. (the school's location) in the conference room on the 10th floor from 3-5 p.m..

Kamecha Wilson, owner of The Nail Institute of Memphis, plans to open her doors immediately upon approval from the Tennessee Cosmetology Board this August.

“We are excited to be part of Memphis’ long history of innovation and creativity by becoming Tennessee’s first free standing manicure school," Wilson said in a release. “The passing of House Bill 0039 in 2013 allowed me to pursue my dream of opening up a school to teach my craft to others."

Gov. Bill Haslam signed a law in 2013 instructing the Tennessee cosmetology board to create rules for the creation of stand-alone manicuring, natural hair care, and aesthetics schools.

Prior to the this law being signed, students could become licensed in these disciplines, but they would have to go through a full cosmetology school for completion.

Additionally, the law allows students the option to complete their required hours of classroom time through an apprenticeship program in a salon under a licensed manicurist.

In another first, The Nail Institute of Memphis will be the first school of manicuring to offer the course under Tennessee’s apprenticeship model. The course is 600 hours in length with half being completed in the classroom and the other in a salon.

Click here for enrollment information or call 901-602-6118.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.