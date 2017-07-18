TN's first freestanding manicure school opens Sunday in Memphis

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
Healthcare advocates in Memphis are hoping the fight over Obamacare repeal efforts doesn't get lost in the fold.More >>
Tipton County Sheriff's Office arrest a man accused of murder.More >>
Memphis bookworms, rejoice! A beloved reading spot is officially back open for business with a few changes.More >>
A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
