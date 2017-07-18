TN's first freestanding manicure school opens Sunday in Memphis

Tennessee's first freestanding school of manicuring is opening this weekend.

Memphis will be the first city in the state to open a stand alone manicure school. The Nail Institute of Memphis opens Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.

Kamecha Wilson is the founder of the new school and said they are still accepting applications.

“We are excited to be part of Memphis’ long history of innovation and creativity by becoming Tennessee’s first free standing manicure school," Wilson said in a release. “The passing of House Bill 0039 in 2013 allowed me to pursue my dream of opening up a school to teach my craft to others."

Gov. Bill Haslam signed a law in 2013 instructing the Tennessee cosmetology board to create rules for the creation of stand-alone manicuring, natural hair care, and aesthetics schools. State Representative Antonio Parkinson created the bill.

Prior to this law being signed, students could become licensed in these disciplines, but they would have to go through a full cosmetology school for completion.

A full cosmetology school costs between $5,000 and $15,000 to attend. The Nail Institute of Memphis costs only $3,050.

"I've had so many young ladies to reach out to me that are excited to attend a stand alone nail school versus a full cosmetology school," Wilson said.

Additionally, the law allows students the option to complete their required hours of classroom time through an apprenticeship program in a salon under a licensed manicurist.

Wilson got her cosmetology license 20 years ago, and ever since then she's been trying to figure out how to help others build their own careers.

"I literally dreamed about the idea of doing something that no one else had ever done," Wilson said.

In another first, The Nail Institute of Memphis will be the first school of manicuring to offer the course under Tennessee’s apprenticeship model. The course is 600 hours in length with half being completed in the classroom and the other in a salon.

The salon is located at 1331 Union Avenue. Classes start Monday, Aug. 21 and will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Click here for enrollment information or call 901-602-6118.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.