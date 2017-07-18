BACK TO SCHOOL: Student registration information by district

Below you will find registration information for Shelby County Schools, Lakeland School System, Germantown Municipal School District, DeSoto County Schools, Collierville Schools, Bartlett City Schools, and Arlington Community Schools. Keep in mind, you should click the respective links to verify you have all of the documents and information required to successfully register your student. Requirements vary for each school district.
Online registration is currently underway
Click here for more registration information.
Registration: August 1, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at each school for the 2017-2018 school year.
>>Click here for more registration information.
Registration: August 1, 2017
Grades K-4: Lakeland Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Grades 5-8: Lakeland Middle Preparatory School from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
>>Click here for more registration information.
Online registration is currently underway.
>>Click here for more registration information.
Registration is currently underway.
>>Click here for more registration information.
Orientation Day & New Student Registration: August 1, 2017 for all grades.
Elementary & Middle Schools: Morning session, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Evening session, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Returning high school students orientation: 12th grade, 1 p.m. | 11th grade, 2 p.m. | 10th grade, 3 p.m. | 9th grade, 5 p.m. | 9th grade parent meeting, 5:30 p.m.
New high school student registration: All grades, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
>>Click here for more registration information.
New student registration: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Tuesday, Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bartlett High School only: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Tuesday, Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
No registration Thursday, July 20 or Friday, August 4.
Returning students can be registered online.
>>Click here for more registration information.
Registration: August 1, 2017 for all schools, but times differ.
Arlington Elementary School & Donelson Elementary School: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Arlington Middle School: New student registration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Enrollment verification of Grades 7-8, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 6, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Arlington High School: New student registration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 12, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 11, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 10, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 9, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
>>Click here for more registration information.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
After more than 16 years of reform, Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) is free of federal court oversight.More >>
After more than 16 years of reform, Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) is free of federal court oversight.More >>
Memphis police officers arrested two men suspected of breaking into a fire station and stealing from firemen as they slept.More >>
Memphis police officers arrested two men suspected of breaking into a fire station and stealing from firemen as they slept.More >>
Two people were shot in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Two people were shot in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
It's going to be a scorcher in the Mid-South over the next week, but there are some things you can do to stay cool.More >>
It's going to be a scorcher in the Mid-South over the next week, but there are some things you can do to stay cool.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has closed the southern-most east-bound lane of Union Avenue west of Midtown I-240 to east of Bellevue Baptist Church.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has closed the southern-most east-bound lane of Union Avenue west of Midtown I-240 to east of Bellevue Baptist Church.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.More >>
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>