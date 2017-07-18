BACK TO SCHOOL: Student registration information by district

Below you will find registration information for Shelby County Schools, Lakeland School System, Germantown Municipal School District, DeSoto County Schools, Collierville Schools, Bartlett City Schools, and Arlington Community Schools. Keep in mind, you should click the respective links to verify you have all of the documents and information required to successfully register your student. Requirements vary for each school district.

Shelby County Schools

Online registration is currently underway

Click here for more registration information.

Millington Municipal Schools

Registration: August 1, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at each school for the 2017-2018 school year.

>>Click here for more registration information.

Lakeland School System

Registration: August 1, 2017

Grades K-4: Lakeland Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grades 5-8: Lakeland Middle Preparatory School from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

>>Click here for more registration information.

Germantown Municipal School District

Online registration is currently underway.

>>Click here for more registration information.

DeSoto County Schools

Registration is currently underway.

>>Click here for more registration information.

Collierville Schools

Orientation Day & New Student Registration: August 1, 2017 for all grades.

Elementary & Middle Schools: Morning session, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Evening session, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Returning high school students orientation: 12th grade, 1 p.m. | 11th grade, 2 p.m. | 10th grade, 3 p.m. | 9th grade, 5 p.m. | 9th grade parent meeting, 5:30 p.m.

New high school student registration: All grades, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

>>Click here for more registration information.

Bartlett City Schools

New student registration: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Tuesday, Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bartlett High School only: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Tuesday, Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No registration Thursday, July 20 or Friday, August 4.

Returning students can be registered online.

>>Click here for more registration information.

Arlington Community Schools

Registration: August 1, 2017 for all schools, but times differ.

Arlington Elementary School & Donelson Elementary School: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arlington Middle School: New student registration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Enrollment verification of Grades 7-8, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 6, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Arlington High School: New student registration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 12, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 11, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 10, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Enrollment verification for Grade 9, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

>>Click here for more registration information.

