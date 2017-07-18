Ways to stay cool in the hot Mid-South summer

It's going to be a scorcher in the Mid-South over the next week, but there are some things you can do to stay cool.

Dr. mark Castellaw said everyone needs to take precautions in the heat, but especially those who take prescription medication for heart or lung issues.

"If you have to get outside, you get out very early in the morning or you get out very late in the evening," Castellaw said.

Staying inside is always your best bet, but if you have to be outside, wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothes. Also wear a hat and drink plenty of water.

Remember, drinking caffeine will dehydrate you much faster than drinking water.

Inside cars the heat is really unbearable. So be sure to not leave anyone (especially children or pets) in your car unattended.

