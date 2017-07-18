SCHOOL SUPPLIES: 'Back to school bash' offers school supplies, fun, entertainment

Operation 901 plans to host a "Back to School Bash" at Hollywood Community Center on July 29, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the flier, there will be bouncers, food, free school supplies, and entertainment.

If you're interested in sponsoring the event, contact Arieale at 901-654-6637 or email operationtakingback901@gmail.com.

