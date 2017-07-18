SCHOOL SUPPLIES: 'Back to school bash' offers school supplies, f - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: 'Back to school bash' offers school supplies, fun, entertainment

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Operation 901 plans to host a "Back to School Bash" at Hollywood Community Center on July 29, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

According to the flier, there will be bouncers, food, free school supplies, and entertainment. 

If you're interested in sponsoring the event, contact Arieale at 901-654-6637 or email operationtakingback901@gmail.com.

