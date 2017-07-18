2 men arrested for breaking into firehouse, stealing from sleeping firefighters

For Memphis firefighters, the fire station is their home away from home. And whether it's a fire station or a house, thieves don't discriminate.

Casare Payne (left) and Jordan Lakins (right) are charged with aggravated burglary and theft in connection with the burglary of a firehouse (SOURCE: MPD)

Memphis police officers arrested two men suspected of breaking into a fire station and stealing from firemen as they slept.

Jordan Lakins and Casare Payne are both charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property $2,500-$10,000.

According to Memphis Police Department, the two men broke into the Memphis Fire Department Firehouse #1, which is located at 1826 Union Avenue, on July 5.

The men entered the fire station between midnight and 4 a.m. as the firefighters slept. They took laptops, wallets, cell phones, cash, credit cards, driver's licenses, and even a mountain bike. The total value of items stolen was $5,131.

Two of the stolen credit cards were used a few hours after the burglary in West Memphis, Arkansas. Surveillance footage showed the two men leaving the business with items purchased with the stolen credit cards.

