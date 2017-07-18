Man and woman shot; shooters remain at large - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man and woman shot; shooters remain at large

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were shot in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Hollowell Avenue in the Riverview community.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The man was in critical condition; the woman was in non-critical condition.

The shooters were said to be driving a blue Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows.

Call police if you have any information that can help them track down the shooters.

