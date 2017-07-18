Man and woman shot; shooters remain at large

Two people were shot in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Hollowell Avenue in the Riverview community.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The man was in critical condition; the woman was in non-critical condition.

The shooters were said to be driving a blue Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows.

Call police if you have any information that can help them track down the shooters.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.