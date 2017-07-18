Attorney demands more evidence in untested rape kits, judge appoints special counsel

A 9-year-old rap sensation is gaining attention and inspiring others.More >>
A 9-year-old rap sensation is gaining attention and inspiring others.More >>
The first charges related to a shooting at a Little Rock, Arkansas, club while a Memphis rapper performed were filed in court Tuesday.More >>
The first charges related to a shooting at a Little Rock, Arkansas, club while a Memphis rapper performed were filed in court Tuesday.More >>
A former Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday.More >>
A former Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday.More >>
Two people were shot in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims died from his injuries.More >>
Two people were shot in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims died from his injuries.More >>
Memphis police officers arrested two men suspected of breaking into a fire station and stealing from firemen as they slept.More >>
Memphis police officers arrested two men suspected of breaking into a fire station and stealing from firemen as they slept.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
Authorities in Cullman County say two people are dead after an altercation at a residence on County Road 1301.More >>
Authorities in Cullman County say two people are dead after an altercation at a residence on County Road 1301.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>