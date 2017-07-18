Bridal retailer bankruptcy affects Mid-South brides

Lindsi Bennett was shocked to learn the retailer she was using for dresses for her bridesmaids had shut everything down and filed for bankruptcy (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

After a bridal retailer filed for bankruptcy, many Mid-South brides panicked when they found out their dresses would not be coming.



Not many places sell Alfred Angelo wedding gowns in the area, but bride-to-be Lindsi Bennett was counting on the now bankrupt retailer for her bridesmaids' dresses. After hours of collectively searching in May, she and her bridesmaids agreed on a selection by Alfred Angelo.

But, Thursday while out of state and just two months away from her wedding, Bennett got a call from Ballew Bridal who told her that the dresses were not coming.

"I was just thinking I'm going to have to stop at every bridal shop from here back to Memphis," said Bennett.

Even the bridal store owner, E-Ling Ballew, said Alfred Angelo's closure was a shock that affects 30 weddings through their store. They received no advance notice about the shutdown and actually found out from online articles.

"I said let's remain calm before we present our brides the problem. Let's come up with a solution," said Ballew.

She said they immediately removed the dresses from the racks so customers wouldn't get their hopes up. Those dresses are available for a discounted price, but there is only one of each style available.

Bennett said Ballew staff quickly worked with her to find to find a replacement, even paying for half the rush order cost. Ballew said they worked with each of the customers to find a replacement and only refunded two without resolve.

Ballew Bridal also recommended that customers inquiring on their order status reach out to the company's bankruptcy trustee.

The retailer issued a statement on their website apologizing.

Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all Alfred Angelo stores, corporate offices and Alfred Angelo wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith is the Court appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status, please send an email to alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. In your email, please include your order number, name as it appears on your order and the location of your purchase. We will post additional information regarding the status of pending orders on this website as it becomes available or otherwise contact you as we receive more information regarding your purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience. Thank you

