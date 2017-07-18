Shelby County deputy awaits bond hearing on charges of hiring hitman

A former Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday.

Jeremy Drewery, 42, is accused of hiring a hitman to murder a witness. That happened after he was accused of trying to extort thousands of dollars from a drug dealer.

Investigators said they discovered evidence that Drewery, who also had a career as a professional poker player, accepted money from people between 2013 and 2016.

Drewery was fired in November.

He's due in federal court sometime Tuesday for a bond hearing related to the charges of soliciting someone to commit murder.

WMC Action News 5's Sasha Jones is in the courtroom. She'll have the latest details in the case as soon as they become available.

