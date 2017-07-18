Memphis rapper's bodyguard arrested in connection with Little Rock shooting

The Memphis rapper whose show erupted in gunfire Saturday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas is now behind bars in Birmingham, Alabama.

The first charges related to a shooting at a Little Rock, Arkansas, club while a Memphis rapper performed were filed in court Tuesday.

The bodyguard for Rapper 'Finese2Tymes (AKA Ricky Hampton's) is charged with providing a firearm to a convicted felon or an unlawful user of a controlled substance, providing armed security to a convicted felon, and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

The bodyguard is identified as Kentrell Dominique Gwynn.

The charges follow Hampton's indictment on separate charges not connected with the nightclub shooting.

Hampton was on stage at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock on July 1 when 25 people were shot. A shell casing found at the scene has been preliminarily matched to a firearm in Gwynn's possession the following day.

ATF agents and Little Rock police officers arrested Gwynn on federal charges Tuesday morning in Memphis. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock to the charges.

Investigators said Gwynn was with Hampton on July 2 when Hampton was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, on state felony charges related to a Forrest City shooting. Gwynn was driving a vehicle and Hampton was the passenger. Hampton had possession of a .40-caliber pistol in a thigh holster. The gun was loaded with nine rounds.

A Glock 23 .40-caliber pistol was also found on the seat with Gwynn. A loaded Century Carms RAS47 AK-style pistol, similar to the one seen in videos in the Forrest City shooting, was found in the backseat.

Investigators said Gwynn was Hampton's bodyguard and was with him on stage at the Power Ultra Lounge concert during the shooting.

