2 security guards hit by cars at apartments listed on MPD's list of most dangerous

Two security guards were involved in separate incidents Monday night, but both happened at apartment complexes that happened to be listed as some of the most dangerous in Memphis. Not only that, but the apartment complexes are owned by the same company.

Memphis Police Department released a list of the apartment complexes they responded to for criminal calls most often over a 90 day period.

The first incident happened at Chickasaw Garden Apartments on East Red Oaks Drive.

Around 12 a.m., a security guard said that a driver refused to show her I.D. at the entrance of the complex. The woman, identified in an affidavit as Latoya Bacon, became angry, punched the gas, and hit the security guard before getting out of the vehicle and running away. The security guard was not seriously injured. He was able to finish his shift at the apartment complex before filing a complaint with MPD.

The second encounter happened at Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Street. A security guard said he asked a driver, identified in the affidavit as Dartrell Perryman, for an I.D. He said Perryman had two warrants, so he tried to detain him. That's when Perryman reversed his car and hit the vehicle behind him. Next, he turned his car around and hit the security guard while trying to leave. After he was hit, the security guard fired a shot into Perryman's windshield.

The two apartment complexes where these incidents happened are owned by the same company: Alco Management.

The property company told WMC5 it has been working to reduce crime at its apartment complexes by adding more cameras at each one. Alco Management also said it's working with safeway programs, community organizations, and police officers to keep trespassers out.

"Post up no trespassing signs and what that does, it gives our officers the ability to enforce criminal trespassing laws," said Memphis Police Department Col. Mickey Williams, who works at the Raines Station Precinct and meets with apartment managers monthly. "We're always talking to them about improving lighting, improving security measures."

Andria Tidwell, who has three children and lives at Chickasaw Place Apartments, wasn't surprised to hear that her apartment complex made the list released by MPD.

"I hear a lot of gunshots," she said. "No, I'm not safe."

MPD said many of the calls made from apartment complexes are domestic violence-related. But, the department is working with neighborhood watch groups in an effort to reduce crime.

In the meantime, Col. Williams has a message for the people disrupting these rental communities.

"Go get a job and quit preying on innocent victims."

Below is the Top 19 apartment for crime and the companies that own them:

Apartment Complex Number of incidents Owning Company New Horizon Apartments 141 Capital Equities LLC Hill View Apartments 71 UNKNOWN Peppertree Apartments 69 Tesco Properties Eden At Waters Edge 62 New Life Multi-Family Management LLC Autumnwood 55 Lennox Living Chickasaw Place 51 Alco Management University Cabana 51 UNKNOWN Woodlake 50 UNKNOWN Greenbrook 48 Carroll Management Group Villages at Harrison Creek 47 AMG Realty Group Shadowbrook Townhomes 44 Property Asset Management Greenbriar 43 Alco Management Bella Vista 39 UNKNOWN Country Squire 38 CLK Multifamily Management Goodwill Village 38 Ledic Management Group LLC Bent Tree 37 MMI Multifamily Frisco Courts 37 Frisco Courts LP Mateo Square 37 UNKNOWN Millcreek Apartments 37 Ledic Realty Company LLC

