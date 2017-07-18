2 security guards hit by cars at apartments listed on MPD's list of most dangerous

Memphis Police Department responded to nearly 1,000 calls at 19 apartment complexes over a 90 day period.More >>
A Southaven woman said she has to listen to barking dogs day and night. She said the sound -- and smell -- next door is overwhelming and she is tried everything to make it stop.More >>
Two security guards were involved in separate incidents Monday night, but both happened at apartment complexes that happened to be listed as some of the most dangerous in Memphis. Not only that, but the apartment complex have something else in common.More >>
After a bridal retailer filed for bankruptcy, many Mid-South brides panicked when they found out their dresses would not be coming.More >>
Queen Diamond is a young rapper from Arlington. Her latest song, "I Know I Can," has more than 59,000 views on Facebook.More >>
A Vietnam veteran's prayers were answered this past weekend when a group from an area Frazier church showed up to give him a lending hand.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
In February, a Polk County woman wrote a brutally honest obituary about her late father. Now the daughter, Shiela Smith, has released a book delving more in depth into why she wrote those words, and the struggles her family endured.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
