'Angels' clean up disabled Army vet's property, make lasting friendship

After photo of what the area looks like following the group's work (SOURCE: Richard Floyd)

A Vietnam veteran's prayers were answered this past weekend when a group from an area Frazier church showed up to give him a lending hand.

Frayser resident, and disabled Army veteran, W.C. Moses was in need of some huge assistance in getting his property cleaned up and 16 people arrived to help Saturday.

A total of 12 members of the Memphis First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) and four missionaries worked for three hours to clean his yard, cut up a tree limb, and remove poison ivy. The four missionaries who joined the effort were LDS missionaries from Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon. The volunteers ranged in age from teenagers to people in their 60s.

Richard Floyd, who helped with the cleanup and is a member of the LDS, said the group was able to get the job done in just under three hours thanks to the effective organization of those who volunteered.

"We have well-organized groups," Floyd said. "Everything was very well organized and people had assignments."

The group removed small trees and foliage from the backyard that had "taken over the place" and threatened the stability of the home. They removed additional foliage around the home and cut up a tree limb that had fallen on the man's storage area.

"The tree limb fell through the roof [of the storage area] and broken through the roof," Floyd said.

Moses expressed his gratitude to the group by calling them 'angels'.

"I am so proud that God sent some angels by here. I asked Him for some help and he did help. He did not send angels in the form of wings, but he sent angels in the form of man," Moses said.

Moses' daughter initially wrote a handwritten note to WMC's Kontji Anthony asking for help for her father. Employees at the station reached out to some veterans, who in turn contacted the LDS church in Frazier, and were able to work together to get Moses the help he needed.

"We plan to go back and visit him from time to time and check on him and hopefully we've made a good friend," Floyd said.

