Cardinals set fantasy baseball camp for Autozone Park

Dust off your baseball gloves and get your cleats ready, the St. Louis Cardinals are putting on a Fantasy Camp at AutoZone Park in September.



The team will give fans a chance to play alongside former Cardinal greats like Rick Ankiel and Bernard Gilkey, and interact with Cardinal legends Whitey Herzog and Willie McGee.

The four-day camp is complete with a player draft, round robin tournament, and championship rings for the winners.



The Cardinals Fantasy Camp is set for Sept. 14-17.

All campers will receive two authentic, customized Memphis Redbirds jerseys and use a personalized locker in the visitors’ locker room at AutoZone Park

Fantasy Camp registration includes a three-night stay at the DoubleTree Hotel Memphis Downtown. Additional perks include a private reception and special Cardinals Alumni autograph sessions on September 14 and a customized dinner banquet featuring Hall of Fame Manager Whitey Herzog and a special live auction on September 15. Dave LaPoint will serve as Fantasy Camp Commissioner, leading the camp along with Scott Terry.

A portion of the net proceeds from Cardinals Fantasy Camps benefit the Cardinals Kids Cancer Center at Mercy. To register for camp, or for more information, fans can click here or email fantasycamp@cardinals.com. Campers must be 27 years of age or older.

