1 dead, 1 critical following shooting on Wilson Avenue

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The shooting happened at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1440 Wilson Avenue, near Elvis Presley Boulevard and S. Parkway.

Police said two men were shot and both were rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. One of the men died at the hospital.

Police are searching for two men who left the scene in a silver Infiniti. There is no license plate information at this time.

