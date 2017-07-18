Former SCSO deputy charged with hiring a hitman granted bond for 2nd time

A former Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been granted bond, for the second time.

Federal Judge Tu Pham granted Jeremy Drewery bond. The bail amount is $25,000 and must be posted through a bail bondsman.

The bond hearing came after Drewery was accused of hiring a hitman to murder a witness. That happened after he was accused of trying to extort thousands of dollars from a drug dealer.

According to testimony in Federal Court, Drewery allegedly discussed the possible hiring of a hitman to kill a witness in the extortion case against him. Shelby County deputy Lonny Costello was named as being present during the alleged conversation.

An interview between Costello and FBI investigators was played in Federal Court.

In the interview, Costello confirmed he was present during the alleged conversation.

WMC Action News 5 investigators reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff Office Public Information Officer about possible charges or disciplinary action against Costello, we are waiting to hear back.

Investigators said they discovered evidence that Drewery, who also had a career as a professional poker player, accepted money from people between 2013 and 2016.

