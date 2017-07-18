Memphis athlete to compete in Crossfit games

The Crossfit games are a little over two weeks ago and that means it is crunch time for one Bartlett man.

Gus Vandervoort is spending about six hours a day in the gym prepping for the games.

"Being 30-50 pounds overweight I couldn't do anything. I couldn't do one pull up without assistance. I couldn't do pushups. I couldn't do an air squat," he said.

But, that's no longer the case.

At the age of 56 Vandervoort is able to do 50 pull ups in a row with ease.

He said he started working out and exercising because he wanted to get in shape and be fit.

He's a former gymnast from Oak Park, Illinois that was brought to Memphis on a scholarship to compete for the University of Memphis. At 49, his inner athlete resurfaced thanks to Crossfit.

"I had some success and then during one of the workouts a few years ago I had a heart attack," he said.

It's a heart attack that would have killed him if it wasn't for Crossfit.

But, it's just part of his journey to becoming one of the 20 men in the world competing in his age group next month in Madison, Wisconsin.

"I was 30th one year, 24th, 23th, 22nd, and 230th the year of my heart attack. But, it's been a struggle and to actually qualify it's most surreal," he said.

The workouts are strenuous and challenging but have led him to become a top athlete.

It's an accomplishment he said we can all achieve.

"I also want to motivate other men to get off the couch. You don't have to settle for a beer gut," he said.

The games begin August 2. We'll keep you updated on Vandervoort's progress.

