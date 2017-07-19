Property tax cut, extreme heat wave, second deputy accused in murder for hire plot, Mario Chambers coming back to Grizz?

Good Wednesday morning!!

Today, the Shelby County Commission is expected to hold its last vote on changes to the property tax cut. We'll tell you what this vote could mean for all homeowners in Shelby County.

A 2nd deputy has been named in a murder for hire plot. The first deputy has been in jail for a little more than a week. This week's hearing was for his bond. During that meeting we learned a 2nd deputy could have been involved. We'll explain the case and bring you up to date on WMC Action News 5 this morning.

Re-Imagining the riverfront. We got our hands on new conceptual renderings that show what could be changing in Downtown Memphis by the river. We'll show them to you this morning.

A warning from the FBI about something that may be in your home. The bureau is alerting parents to privacy risks from internet-connected toys. We'll explain the warning in detail this morning.

The Memphis Grizzlies could be one step closer to bringing back a former player who was popular with the crowd. According to ESPN, free agent point guard Mario Chalmers is finalizing a one-year deal to return to Memphis. We'll explain what we know this morning on WMC.

A trio of Memphians advanced on America's Got Talent last night. We'll bring you up to date this morning.

Weather:

Summer heat wave, heat index could reach 105+ today through Friday...We're talking about that and when we could see rain with weather and traffic every 7 mins on WMC Action News all morning long!

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Traffic anchor Janeen Gordon returns to TV after battling cancer

Child thrown into oncoming traffic; suspect captured by witnesses

Police respond to possible shooting, standoff situation

Second SCSO deputy named in murder-for-hire plot

Top 19 high crime apartments



