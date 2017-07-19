1 dead, 3 injured in early-morning, three-car crash in Hickory Hill

A fatal crash on Ridgeway Road caused Memphis police to close the road between Knight Arnold Road and Winchester Road.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department said a stolen car went over a hill and crashed into a car leaving an apartment complex.

The car pulling out of the apartment complex fishtailed, hitting another vehicle.

Police said one person was killed when they were thrown from the stolen car.

At least three other people were injured, and one is in extremely critical condition, according to MPD.

The other two injured in the crash were transported to the hospital in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to MPD.

