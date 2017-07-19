Watch Live: Rep. Cohen to hold news conference introducing "Resolution of No Confidence in President Donald J. Trump"

Rep. Steve Cohen will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to introduce a "Resolution of No Confidence in President Donald J. Trump."

Click here to watch live.

The resolution will detail President Trump's unacceptable behavior as president and express a lack of confidence in his service, according to a release.

Rep. Cohen will be joined by several other members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center for the news conference.

