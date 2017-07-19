Watch Live: Rep. Cohen to hold news conference introducing "Reso - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Watch Live: Rep. Cohen to hold news conference introducing "Resolution of No Confidence in President Donald J. Trump"

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Congressman Steve Cohen (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) Congressman Steve Cohen (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) -

Rep. Steve Cohen will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to introduce a "Resolution of No Confidence in President Donald J. Trump."

Click here to watch live. 

The resolution will detail President Trump's unacceptable behavior as president and express a lack of confidence in his service, according to a release.

Rep. Cohen will be joined by several other members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center for the news conference.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly