Middle school students learn what it's like being a police officer

Middle school students in Oxford, Mississippi, got a chance to learn what it's like to be a police officer.

Camp C.O.P.S. is a summer program designed to help build relationships between children and officers.

The program gives students a chance to experience law enforcement first hand. Student learn about Mississippi law, patrol procedures, traffic enforcement, and more.

They also get to play games and spend time with some of Oxford's finest officers.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.