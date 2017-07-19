Horn Lake Starbucks manager presented award by Executive VP

Only a handful of Starbucks employees nationwide have won the North Star Hero Award.

It was a party atmosphere at the Horn Lake Starbucks on Wednesday morning, but it was not for an iced caramel macchiato but for Jennifer Ramirez.

"I just want to say thank you all for being here and sharing this moment," Ramirez said.

Out of more than 80,000 nominees, Ramirez is one of a handful of the company's employees who won the first North Star Hero Award. It honors employees for their excellent work with customers and coworkers.

The honor is so important to the company that Starbucks' Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Retail Kris Engskov came to Horn Lake to present the award.

"It's truly inspiring to see the recognition that comes out," Ramirez said. "I am so honored to work with a team that just inspires me and fills me with so much joy to come here every day."

October Holcomb nominated Ramirez for the prestigious award. She said in the three years she's worked for Ramirez she has constantly inspired her and her coworkers.

"She's always there when we need to call her," Holcomb said. "She's there for us. But most importantly she's such a good boss that when she calls us we're willing to drop everything and come in for her."

And that's as huge as a venti half soy nonfat decaf organic chocolate brownie iced double shot ginger frappuccino.

