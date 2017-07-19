Rental property illegally used as brothel in Midtown Memphis

Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.

Investigators said they first learned of the prostitution ring when a neighbor reported seeing 31 men visit a house on Oliver Avenue in just three days.

Officers found an online posting advertising sex at the house. They contacted the advertiser, who confirmed prices for sexual favors ($60 for a quick service, $80 for a half hour, $120 for a full hour).

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the house.

Inside they found used condoms strewn about the floor, jars of marijuana, $4,058 in cash, a handgun that's believed to be stolen, and three children.

The children were taken to Department of Children Services.

Investigators arrested five people on various crimes related to the investigation: Tahlia Hecht, Shanice Johnson, Ricardo Gales, Travis Young, and Jamarcus Young.

Hecht told investigators she provides for Travis Young through prostitution. She said Young does not have a job, but he reserves rental properties for her to use while prostituting. She said she pays for the rentals and supports Young with the proceeds she makes.

