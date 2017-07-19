ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: Be cautious of 'hard inquiries' on your credit report

This fall the first annual Mid-South Firefighters 5K will take place to support the Memphis Firefighters Association Foundation and The Fire Museum of Memphis.More >>
Sizzling rays are baking the Mid-South during a heat wave. In the past five days, county paramedics have been called out to a half-dozen heat-related emergencies, and they expect that number to climb.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced Wednesday his plan to expand higher education opportunities and increase the number of Tennesseans with college degrees.More >>
A new drug, which is being called too dangerous to touch, has Shelby County deputies on high alert.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
Netting on the Don Holt Bridge has collapsed onto vehicles, shutting down all lanes of the bridge.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
