Conley named athlete with 'Best Effortless Style'

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is being praised as one of the most fashionable athletes in the world.

Sports Illustrated released its 2017 Most Fashionable Athletes. The list names 50 athletes and gives them each a different accolade. Then the list ranks the top 20.

Conley did not make the top 20, but he was named the athlete with the 'Best Effortless Style.'

Conley took to Instagram to thank Sports Illustrated for the honor:

