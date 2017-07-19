Conley named athlete with 'Best Effortless Style'

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is being praised as one of the most fashionable athletes in the world.
Sports Illustrated released its 2017 Most Fashionable Athletes. The list names 50 athletes and gives them each a different accolade. Then the list ranks the top 20.
Conley did not make the top 20, but he was named the athlete with the 'Best Effortless Style.'
Conley took to Instagram to thank Sports Illustrated for the honor:
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
A Kroger customer was shot after police say he got into an altercation with another customer.More >>
A Kroger customer was shot after police say he got into an altercation with another customer.More >>
Memphis has its share of great hamburgers. There’s the “World Famous Huey Burger”,More >>
Memphis has its share of great hamburgers. There’s the “World Famous Huey Burger”,More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
The ninth case of Legionnaires Disease has been discovered at the Guest House at Graceland.More >>
The ninth case of Legionnaires Disease has been discovered at the Guest House at Graceland.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is being praised as one of the most fashionable athletes in the world.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is being praised as one of the most fashionable athletes in the world.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>